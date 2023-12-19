GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School had 13 students named 2024-25 State Scholars for their outstanding academic achievement, as announced by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC).

The students will be recognized at the Granite City Community Unit School District #9 School Board Meeting on January 23, 2024.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this important recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually. This year, nearly 16,700 honorees join the other outstanding students who have been honored since the designation was first introduced in 1958.

The 2024-25 designation applies to the year students will begin their postsecondary education. The Illinois State Scholar program is awarded to high school seniors based on ACT or SAT test scores, the sixth semester class size, unweighted class rank and grade point average.

2024-25 GCHS Illinois State Scholars:

Lea Bethel

Makayla Bird

Aaron Brinker

Abigail Dickerman

Anna Forbes

Lucas Haddix

Annah Hale

Austin Hang

Justin Hang

Julian Hartin

Abigail Petras

Peyton Robison

Lucy VanBuskirk

The Illinois State Scholar designation is a non-monetary award. Each State Scholar will receive a congratulatory letter and a Certificate of Achievement from ISAC.

