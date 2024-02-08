GRANITE CITY – Granite City Elks Lodge #1063 recognized eight seniors from Granite City High School as Students of the Month for September, October, November and December.

The Elks Student of the Month Program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for achievements in school and community life-fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school, club and community service, industry and farming.

Nominees are judged on multiple achievements including leadership skills, good moral character, community involvement, extracurricular activities, honors and award and scholastic ability.

Each student receives a $100 U.S. savings bond and an Elks certificate of achievement.

ANNA FORBES - September

Speech and Debate Team Captain and Marching Warriors Section Leader ... Also a member of GCHS Robotics Team and GCHS Theatre .... Madison County Youth Board President, GCSD9 School Board Student Member and GC Mayor's Teen Task Force member ... ALA Girls Nation US Senator and ALA Girls State Speech Finalist ... IHSA State Congressional Debate Semifinalist ... 3-time National Speech and Debate qualifier ... NSDA Academic All-American ... Member of National Honor Society, Secondary Honors and Thespian Society ... Rotary Student of the Month ... Daughter of Brian and Michelle Forbes.

NICHOLAS BRANDING - September

Four-year member of Ensemble Band, Jazz Band Marching Band and Pep Band ... Volunteer at Ainad Shriners, First United Presbyterian Church and Mitchell Fire Department ... Member of GCHS Homecoming Court ... Eagle Scout ... Member of Fellowship of Christian Athletics, National Honor Society, Secondary Honors and Varsity Club ... Alpha Peer Leader ... Rotary Student of the Month ... Son of Nathan and Susan Branding.

____________________________________

REECE SMALLIE - October

Four-year member of girls tennis and soccer ... Renaissance President, Fellowship of Christian Athletes Leader and National Honor Society Vice President ... Secondary Honors ... All-Warrior Award ... Three-year Honor Roll ... Renaissance Student of the Month and Rotary Student of the Month ... Member of Environmental Club, Hockey Club, Science Club, Spirit Club and Student Council ... Renaissance Top-10 ... Daughter of Tim and Meagan Smallie.

CADEN YARBER - October

Article continues after sponsor message

Two-year member of boys volleyball team ... Volunteer at American Legion, Collinsville Chamber of Commerce, Gateway Regional Medical Center and Relleke Farms ... National Honor Society Secretary ... Member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Foreign Language Club, Student Council, Renaissance Club and Varsity Club ... High Honor Roll ... Secondary Honors ... Member of GCHS Homecoming Court ... Rotary Student of the Month ... Son of Danielle Price.

____________________________________

ANNAH HALE - November

Marching Warriors Co-Section Leader and Speech Team Co-Captain ... Member of the GCHS Dance Team ... Madison County Youth Board member for two years ... National Youth Leadership Award ... Secondary Honor Roll ... Scholar Bowl ... Member of the National Honor Society and Varsity Club ... Daughter of Kevin and Teresa Hale.

AARON BRINKER - November

Marching Warriors Section Leader ... Member of Concert Band, Jazz Band and Pep Band ... Four-year member of Honor Roll and Secondary Honors ... Rotary Student of the Month ... Renaissance Student of the Month ... Member of National Honor Society and Varsity Club ... Son of Philip Brinker and Carolyn Ryterski.

____________________________________

ADDYSON CATHCART - December

Four-year member of GCHS Cheerleading Team ... Warrior Flock Lead Member ... Little Braves Volunteer Cheer Coach ... Tutor ... Personal Choice Award ... Rotary Student of the Month ... All-Warrior Award ... Three-year High Honor Roll ... Secondary Honors ... Member of National Honor Society and Varsity Club ... Alpha Peer Leader ... Daughter of Greg and Brandy Cathcart.

JULIAN HARTIN - December

Three-year member of boys volleyball team and two-year member of Marching Warriors ... Boys Volleyball Captain ... Robotics Club Leader ... Personal Choice Award ... Member of National Honor Society, Robotics Club, Science Club and Secondary Honors ... All-Warrior Award ... Athletic Award ... Rotary Student of the Month ... Son of Matthew and Monica Hartin

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

More like this: