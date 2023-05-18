GCHS Announces Elks Students Of The Month
GRANITE CITY – Seniors Ingrid Galeana and Xavier Paul of Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Elks Lodge #1063 Students of the Month for April. Each student receives a $100 U.S. savings bond and an Elks certificate of achievement. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. INGRID GALEANA Renaissance Top-10 and Secondary Honors Award ... Best Color Guard Marcher in 2022 and Color Guard Award in 2023 ... Member of Foreign Language Club, National Honor Society, Spirit Club, Student Council and Varsity Club ... Alpha Peer Leader ... All-Warrior Award ... Daughter of Fernando Galeana and Natividad Sanchez. XAVIER PAUL For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
Get The Latest News!
Color Guard and Dance Team Captain ... Four-year member of Color Guard and three-year member of Dance Team ...
Four-year member of boys tennis team ... Two-year member of Concert and Jazz Band ... Member of National Honor Society ... Alpha Peer Leader ... Son of Cynthia Paul.
More like this:
Each student receives a $100 U.S. savings bond and an Elks certificate of achievement.
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
INGRID GALEANA
Renaissance Top-10 and Secondary Honors Award ... Best Color Guard Marcher in 2022 and Color Guard Award in 2023 ... Member of Foreign Language Club, National Honor Society, Spirit Club, Student Council and Varsity Club ... Alpha Peer Leader ... All-Warrior Award ... Daughter of Fernando Galeana and Natividad Sanchez.
XAVIER PAUL
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.