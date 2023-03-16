GRANITE CITY - Seniors Dylan Boyd and Gwyneth Hale of Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Elks Lodge #1063 Students of the Month for February.

The Elks Student of the Month Program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for achievements in school and community life-fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school, club and community service, industry and farming.

Nominees are judged on multiple achievements including leadership skills, good moral character, community involvement, extracurricular activities, honors and award and scholastic ability.

Each student receives a $100 U.S. savings bond and an Elks certificate of achievement.

DYLAN BOYD

Four-year varsity wrestler ... Two-time wrestling captain ... Four-year Honor Roll ... Had over 100 varsity wrestling wins ... 2-time IHSA State Qualifier and Regional Champion ... 3-time IHSA Sectional Qualifier ... Volunteer at Granite City Wrestling Club and Restoration Church ... All-Warrior Award ... Son of Gary and Dawn Boyd and Scott and Tiffany Snyder.

GWYNETH HALE

Member of girls golf and soccer teams ... Girls Golf co-captain ... Member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Hockey Club, National Honor Society, Renaissance Club, Science Club, Spirit Club and Varsity Club ... Alpha Peer Leader ... Volunteer at St. Elizabeth Church, Partners for Pets and SPENSA (soccer program for young people with disabilities) ... Rotary Student of the Month ... Renaissance Top Ten ... All-10-time winner of All-Warrior Award ... Highest GPA Soccer Award ... WSIU Top-Teen Award ... Daughter of Bryan and Sarah Forister.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

