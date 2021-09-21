GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School announced its Homecoming Court for the 2021-22 school year. The court is made up of 18 students – nine girls and nine boys.

Girls

Bella Brooksher

Sierra Cooper

Sophie Dutko

Aniye Hyde

Mia Lewis

Cindy Lopez

Carly Owens

Gloria Ozorio

Deziree Stiff

Boys

Cade Bobbitt

Ryan DeGonia

Jonas Etchison

Caden Hibbets

Griffin James

Lawson Kimble

Logan Lacefield

Jordan Lakin

Kayshawn White

The Homecoming Coronation is set for Wednesday, Oct. 20, and Thursday, Oct. 21, following the Homecoming Play. In addition, the court will be recognized at halftime of the football game vs. Belleville East on Friday, Oct. 22.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

