GCHS Announces 2021-22 Homecoming Court
GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School announced its Homecoming Court for the 2021-22 school year. The court is made up of 18 students – nine girls and nine boys.
Girls
Bella Brooksher
Sierra Cooper
Sophie Dutko
Aniye Hyde
Mia Lewis
Cindy Lopez
Carly Owens
Gloria Ozorio
Deziree Stiff
Boys
Cade Bobbitt
Ryan DeGonia
Jonas Etchison
Caden Hibbets
Griffin James
Lawson Kimble
Logan Lacefield
Jordan Lakin
Kayshawn White
The Homecoming Coronation is set for Wednesday, Oct. 20, and Thursday, Oct. 21, following the Homecoming Play. In addition, the court will be recognized at halftime of the football game vs. Belleville East on Friday, Oct. 22.
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
