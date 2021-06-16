Listen to the story

Granite City – Granite City High School Principal Daren DePew announced that 526 GCHS students earned Honor Roll accolades for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year.

Students who obtained a grade point average of 4.2 or higher during the second semester earned the honor.

To view the complete list of honorees, click HERE.

9th Grade: 168

10th Grade: 115

11th Grade: 115

12th Grade: 128

