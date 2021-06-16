GCHS Announces 2021 Spring Semester Honor Roll
Granite City – Granite City High School Principal Daren DePew announced that 526 GCHS students earned Honor Roll accolades for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Students who obtained a grade point average of 4.2 or higher during the second semester earned the honor.
To view the complete list of honorees, click HERE.
9th Grade: 168
10th Grade: 115
11th Grade: 115
12th Grade: 128
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
More like this: