Granite City – Granite City High School Principal Daren DePew announced that 526 GCHS students earned Honor Roll accolades for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year.

Students who obtained a grade point average of 4.2 or higher during the second semester earned the honor.

To view the complete list of honorees, click HERE.

9th Grade: 168

10th Grade: 115

11th Grade: 115

12th Grade: 128

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

