GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School announced Homecoming Week for the 2020-21 school year will take place on Monday-Friday, March 8-12.

Homecoming Week begins with a reverse parade on Monday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m., and culminates with the Homecoming Court being recognized at halftime of the boys basketball game on Friday, March 12.

2020-21 GCHS Homecoming Schedule of Events

Monday, March 8

5:30 p.m. - Reverse Parade (Teacher Parking Lot)

Live Streaming: https://www.facebook.com/GCSD9.net

Wednesday, March 10

7 p.m. - 2020-21 Homecoming Court Coronation (Performing Arts Center)

Live Streaming: https://www.facebook.com/GCSD9.net

  • Each member of Homecoming Court will receive two tickets for family members. No other spectators will be allowed in the PAC.

Friday, March 12

7:30 p.m. - Boys Basketball vs. Alton Marquette (Memorial Gymnasium)

Live Streaming: https://www.facebook.com/GCHSWarriors

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

TO READ ONLINE:https://www.gcsd9.net/News/458#sthash.y0XIqeMh.dpbs

Website:https://www.gcsd9.net

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GCSD9.net/

Twitter:https://twitter.com/gcsd9

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/gcsd_9

