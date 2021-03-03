GCHS Announces 2020-21 Homecoming Plans
GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School announced Homecoming Week for the 2020-21 school year will take place on Monday-Friday, March 8-12.
Homecoming Week begins with a reverse parade on Monday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m., and culminates with the Homecoming Court being recognized at halftime of the boys basketball game on Friday, March 12.
2020-21 GCHS Homecoming Schedule of Events
Monday, March 8
5:30 p.m. - Reverse Parade (Teacher Parking Lot)
Live Streaming: https://www.facebook.com/GCSD9.net
Wednesday, March 10
7 p.m. - 2020-21 Homecoming Court Coronation (Performing Arts Center)
Live Streaming: https://www.facebook.com/GCSD9.net
- Each member of Homecoming Court will receive two tickets for family members. No other spectators will be allowed in the PAC.
Friday, March 12
7:30 p.m. - Boys Basketball vs. Alton Marquette (Memorial Gymnasium)
Live Streaming: https://www.facebook.com/GCHSWarriors
