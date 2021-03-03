GCHS Announces 2020-21 Homecoming Plans Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School announced Homecoming Week for the 2020-21 school year will take place on Monday-Friday, March 8-12. Homecoming Week begins with a reverse parade on Monday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m., and culminates with the Homecoming Court being recognized at halftime of the boys basketball game on Friday, March 12. 2020-21 GCHS Homecoming Schedule of Events Monday, March 8 5:30 p.m. - Reverse Parade (Teacher Parking Lot) Live Streaming: https://www.facebook.com/GCSD9.net Wednesday, March 10 7 p.m. - 2020-21 Homecoming Court Coronation (Performing Arts Center) Live Streaming: https://www.facebook.com/GCSD9.net Each member of Homecoming Court will receive two tickets for family members. No other spectators will be allowed in the PAC. Article continues after sponsor message Friday, March 12 7:30 p.m. - Boys Basketball vs. Alton Marquette (Memorial Gymnasium) Live Streaming: https://www.facebook.com/GCHSWarriors For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net. TO READ ONLINE:https://www.gcsd9.net/News/458#sthash.y0XIqeMh.dpbs Website:https://www.gcsd9.net Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GCSD9.net/ Twitter:https://twitter.com/gcsd9 Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/gcsd_9 More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip