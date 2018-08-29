EAST ST. LOUIS – This Saturday, watch competitive high school football featuring some of the best Illinois and Missouri teams at the Gateway Scholars Football Classic. Eight teams will battle in 4 engaging, non-conference matchups at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium in East St. Louis.

The September 1st game day schedule includes: 11:30 a.m. Cahokia Comanches (IL) vs. Cardinal Ritter Lions (MO), 2 p.m. Phillips Wildcats (IL) vs. Chaminade Red Devils (MO), 5 p.m. Homewood Flossmoor Vikings (IL) vs. Lutheran North Crusaders (MO) and 8 p.m. East St. Louis Flyers (IL) vs. Trinity Titans (MO).

The final game – East St. Louis Flyers versus the Trinity Titans – includes a number of Under Armour All-Americans.

The Flyers, coached by Darren Sunkett, were Illinois state champions in 2016. The Flyers football program was also showcased in the 2017 Fox Sports Film documentary titled 89 Blocks, produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Sports Illustrated. The Titans, coached by Terrence Curry, is currently ranked #2 in the state of Missouri.

This is an exciting event for the whole family! Witness the battle of the best. Admission is $10 per person for all day access and can be purchased at participating high schools or at the gate. This bi-state Football Classic is sponsored in part by Chick-Fil-A Fairview Heights and Eastbay.

For more information about the Football Classic, visit www.estl189.com.

