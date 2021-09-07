ST. LOUIS — The 2022 Gateway Outdoor Expo has been announced for Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2, at America’s Center Convention Complex in downtown St. Louis. The event will showcase new outdoor gear, services, and resources as well as interactive demos and experiential attractions — all in a festive, family-friendly environment.

The Expo was rescheduled in 2020 and 2021 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big news for 2022 is that the Expo will partner with GO! St. Louis to be the official packet pickup location for the 2022 GO! St. Louis Marathon & Family Fitness Weekend. This means all GO! St. Louis marathoners, half marathoners, 10K runners, and marathon relay teams will visit the Expo to get their required race materials. The races are scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 2 and 3, in downtown St. Louis. “

We are incredibly excited to partner with the Gateway Outdoor Expo to provide GO! St. Louis Marathon Weekend participants with an even better, more interactive expo experience,” said Mona Vespa, president of GO! St. Louis. “The Gateway Outdoor Expo brings together the best products and organizations in the outdoor community, and we are proud to bring St. Louis’ largest running event into that equation.”

This is the first time the Gateway Outdoor Expo will be held at America’s Center, a move that will allow more space for exhibits and attendees. “

Relocating to America’s Center gives us the chance to feature additional vendors and activities to inspire people to get outside and have meaningful experiences and adventures,” said Brad Kovach, expo director and editor/publisher of Terrain Magazine. “The Gateway Outdoor Expo will allow attendees to interact with leading outdoor brands, retailers, organizations, and destinations in the outdoor space.”

With more than 200 exhibit booths and 10,000 attendees expected at this two-day event, the Gateway Outdoor Expo is the premier consumer show and cultural gathering for the regional outdoor community. Terrain Magazine, a local nonprofit organization and the producer of the Expo, is committed to creating opportunities through which all St. Louisans can learn about outdoor recreation in our area and experience the mental and physical benefits that go hand in hand.

The Gateway Outdoor Expo will highlight activities such as running, biking, hiking, camping, rock climbing, and paddling, as well as adventure travel, health and wellness, and more. Special features include, but are not limited to:

• Rock Climbing Wall: Sponsored by Upper Limits Indoor Rock Climbing Gym. Test your ability on several different routes of varying difficulty. The wall is 23 feet tall, with holds and features that simulate a real rock surface.

• Mountain Bike Demo Course. Sponsored by St. Louis Mountain Bike Camps. This area allows Expo attendees to try out a mountain bike on simulated off-road obstacles.

• Mobile Life Basecamp: Tour the latest overland vehicles, mini travel trailers, and toy haulers and take your future outdoor adventures on the road.

• VIP Party: Rub elbows with expo vendors and enjoy select food and beverages at this celebratory mixer. Details to follow.

Those interested in becoming an exhibitor or sponsor at the Gateway Outdoor Expo can find more information online at http://gatewayoutdoorexpo.com/ or contact Steve Schmidt at steve@terrain-mag.com.

About The Gateway Outdoor Expo

The Gateway Outdoor Expo is the oldest and largest outdoor recreation and adventure sports show in the Greater St. Louis area. Browse 50,000 square feet of exhibition space and find the latest products, services, and resources to help you explore the many facets of outdoor fitness and recreation in the region. The Gateway Outdoor Expo is owned and produced by Terrain Magazine. Learn more at gatewayoutdoorexpo.com.

About GO! St. Louis GO!

St. Louis, a local nonprofit organization, encourages individuals and families in the St. Louis region to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle year-round. It accomplishes this through community collaborations, school-based programming, and the creation of new and unique fitness events. Learn more at gostlouis.org. About Terrain Magazine Terrain Magazine, a nonprofit organization, is the only publication dedicated exclusively to outdoor recreation, adventure, and culture in St. Louis and the Midwest. Its mission is to provide inspiration, information, and access for anyone who wants to explore the many facets of the outdoors, whether for competition purposes, for their health, or simply for enjoyment. Learn more at terrain-mag.com.

