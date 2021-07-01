ST. LOUIS - It's time to start planning for the Gateway Outdoor Expo. They are beyond excited that events are making a comeback and they will once again be able to bring new gear and products, free interactive demos, and information on a variety of active living topics — all in a festive, family-friendly environment. The event will highlight activities such as running, biking, hiking, camping, climbing, and paddling, as well as adventure travel, health and wellness, and more.

This is the first year the Gateway Outdoor Expo will be held at America’s Center, a move that will allow more space for exhibits and attendees. “Relocating to America’s Center gives us the chance to feature additional vendors and activities aimed at getting people outside,” said Brad Kovach, Expo director and editor/publisher of Terrain Magazine, producers of the event. “The Gateway Outdoor Expo invites attendees to interact with leading brands, retailers, organizations, and destinations and learn how they can enjoy the mental, physical, and emotional benefits of outdoor recreation — which are more important now than ever.”

Special features are expected to include, but are not limited to:

Rock Climbing Wall: Sponsored by Upper Limits Indoor Rock Climbing Gym. Test your ability on several different routes of varying difficulty. The wall is 23 feet tall, with holds and features that simulate a real rock surface.

Bicycle Demo Course: This area allows prospective buyers to try out a road, mountain, gravel, or e-bike before they buy, with simulated obstacles for off-road models.

Mobile Life Basecamp: Tour the latest overland vehicles, mini travel trailers, and toy haulers and take your future outdoor adventures on the road.

VIP Party: Rub elbows with expo vendors and enjoy select food and beverages at this celebratory mixer. Details to follow.

Expo Booths & Sponsorships Available!

Watch Their Expo Videos

Learn what you can expect as an attendee and exhibitor at the Gateway Outdoor Expo, formerly known as the Mississippi Valley Bike + Outdoor Expo. Our videos will put you in the heart of the action and show you what sorts of products, organizations, attractions, and community gather at this family-friendly event each year.

The Gateway Outdoor Expo is the oldest and largest outdoor recreation and adventure show in the Greater St. Louis area. Browse 50,000 square feet of exhibition space and find the latest products, services, and resources to help you explore the many facets of outdoor fitness and recreation in the region. Located at America’s Center Convention Complex in downtown St. Louis! The Gateway Outdoor Expo is owned and produced by Terrain Magazine.

About Terrain Magazine - Launched in January 2014, Terrain Magazine is the only publication dedicated exclusively to outdoor recreation, adventure, and culture in St. Louis and the Midwest. Its mission is to provide inspiration, information, and access to products and services for those who want to explore the many facets of the outdoors, whether for competition purposes, for their health, or simply for enjoyment.



Friday, October 1, VIP/Vendor Party, Time TBD

Saturday, October 2, 10 am – 6 pm

Sunday, October 3, 10 am – 4 pm

America’s Center Convention Complex – Hall 2

701 Convention Plaza

Downtown St. Louis

