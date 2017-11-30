ST. LOUIS REGION – Many businesses and attractions are closed on holidays. Not Gateway Motorsports Park's festive Magic of Lights™ drive-through holiday lights experience! Magic of Lights™ opened November 17 and runs through January 1, 2018 -- including Christmas Eve, Christmas night, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Since it opened November 17, GMP has added additional scenes and even more lights to Magic of Lights™.

Magic of Lights™ is partnered with Blues for Kids, the St. Louis Blues' charitable trust. A portion of each Magic of Lights ticket sold will go to Blues for Kids. Blues for Kids, the charitable trust of the St. Louis Blues, has a mission to positively impact programs and services that improve health and wellness of youth in the St. Louis area. Thanks to the commitment of Blues players, alumni, volunteers and fans, Blues for Kids has contributed more than $5 million to the St. Louis community. Blues for Kids focuses on four areas of giving, which include cancer care and awareness, health and wellness, education and youth hockey development.

Magic of Lights'™ family-friendly "one carload, one price" holiday attraction runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each evening.

The 1.5-mile Magic of Lights™ (@MagicOfLights) course features more than 40 scenes of holiday lights -- more than one million sparkling LED lights. The festival of twinkling, magical holiday lights includes a 200-foot-long light tunnel grand finale. The sparkling LEDs depict the favorite characters of the season, including a back-flipping Santa, nativity scene, animated snowmen, elves, poinsettias, candy canes, toy land, a Victorian village and an enchanted forest. Guests will marvel at the size of the light displays, some as long as 400 feet and standing as tall as buildings.

Hot chocolate, coffee and kettle corn will be available for purchase on weekends. Horse-drawn carriage rides and special party and VIP functions are available.

Advance tickets may be purchased at www.MagicOfLights.com.

ONE CARLOAD, ONE PRICE ADMISSION:

CARS (personal vehicle with 3 rows of seating or less and 2 axles or less, includes motorcycles): $20 in advance or $25 at the gate.

CARS DASH PASS (skip the line, head straight in): $40 in advance, $45 at the gate, $25 to upgrade at the gate.

LARGE CAPACITY VEHICLES (limousine or commercial passenger van with more than 3 rows of seating, or with 3 axles or more): $40 in advance, $50 at the gate.

LARGE CAPACITY VEHICLES DASH PASS (skip the line, head straight in): $60 in advance, $65 at the gate, $25 to upgrade at the gate.

For more information on Magic of Lights™, please visit www.magicoflights.com.

For more information on Gateway Motorsports Park, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.gatewaymsp.com. Follow GMP on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

About Gateway Motorsports Park

Gateway Motorsports Park is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 340 acres, Gateway Motorsports Park is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. Gateway Motorsports Park's facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 1.6-mile road course, a state-of-the-art Karting facility and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue.

