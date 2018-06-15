Curtis Francois, owner and CEO of Gateway Motorsports Park, met with U.S. Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Dr. Logan.

MADISON - Gateway Motorsports Park officials visited the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation for the second time this week as part of their ongoing participation in NASCAR’s Acceleration Nation educational program for young people.

Today’s guest speaker was Dr. Jim Logan of St. Louis, Indy car racing’s first African-American team owner. Dr. Logan spoke to the group of the many opportunities for young people in the motorsports industry. Dr. Logan also is working on a kart racing program for young, developmental drivers.

