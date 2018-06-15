Gateway Motorsports Park officials visit Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation as part of NASCAR's Acceleration Nation educational program Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MADISON - Gateway Motorsports Park officials visited the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation for the second time this week as part of their ongoing participation in NASCAR’s Acceleration Nation educational program for young people. Article continues after sponsor message Today’s guest speaker was Dr. Jim Logan of St. Louis, Indy car racing’s first African-American team owner. Dr. Logan spoke to the group of the many opportunities for young people in the motorsports industry. Dr. Logan also is working on a kart racing program for young, developmental drivers. More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip