BELLEVILLE - Belleville Althoff Catholic sprinter Dierre Hill, Jr. won two events and finished second in a third, as the host Crusaders, in their first year in the league, won the Gateway Metro Conference boys track championship in the conference meet, held Wednesday afternoon at George Martz Field.

Althoff won the title with 125 points, with Father McGivney Catholic coming in second at 105 points, Marquette Catholic finished third with 90 points, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran was fourth with 64 points, Metro-East Lutheran was fifth at 61 points, and Maryville Christian was sixth with 57 points.

Hill was the winner of the 100 meters, with a time of 1129 seconds, with Maryville's Jared Ury second at 11.54 seconds, and third place went to Jaden Rochester of Marquette, at 11.67 seconds. Hill also won the 200 meters, coming in at 22.85 seconds, with Rochester second at 23.23 seconds, and Explorer teammate Mykal Taylor third at 23.66 seconds. In the 400 meters, Ury won the race with a time of 51.10 seconds, with Hill coming in second at 52.00 seconds, and third place went to Justin Fears of Marquette at 53.38 seconds.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Griffins went one-two in the 800 meters. as Will Rakers won at 2:08.04. nipping Tyler Ahiring, who had a time of 2:08.42, and the Explorers' Daniel Kline was third at 2:10.18. In the 1,600 meters, the winner was Liam Schmidt of McGivney at 4:48.25, with second place going to Ryan Schillinger of the Crusaders at 5:00.58, and the Griffin's Connor Schmidt took third at 5:01.73. In the 3,200 meters, the winner was Adam Jansen of Althoff, who was in at 10:46.55, with Carson Pigg of the Silver Stallions second at 10:57.14, and third place went to Liam Boeving of the Griffins, who came home at 11:07.66. In the hurdles races, COR's Landyn Mitchell won the 110 meters at 15.31 seconds, with the Lions' Cade King second at 17.17 seconds, and third place went to John Taylor of the Crusaders, who was in at 20.67 seconds. The 300 meters was won by King at 43.30 seconds, with Taylor second at 50.59 seconds, and Liagel Lyons of the Silver Stallions third at 54.52 seconds.

In the relay races, the 4x100 meters was won by COR at 45.62 seconds, with McGivney second at 47.29 seconds, and Metro-East was third at 48.23 seconds. The Explorers won the 4x200 meters with a time of 1:35.04, with the Griffins second at 1:40.21, and the Crusaders came in third at 1:40.84. The 4x400 meter race was won by Maryville at 3:42.98, with McGivney second at 3:43.69, and Metro-East came in third at 3:47.44. The 4x800 meters was won by the Griffins at 8:45.09, with the Crusaders second at 9:03.34, and the Knights were third at 9:14.71.

In the field events, Jack Beaber of Marquette won the shot put, getting off a throw of 13.38 meters, with Althoff's Rick Eastern second at 13.31 meters, and teammate J'Vonta Mosby third at 12.48 meters. Mosby took the discus throw with a toss of 40.62 meters, with Beaber second at 39.59 meters, and Eastern was third at 36.18 meters. The high jump was won by Ben Schilbe of Metro-East, who went over at 1.60 meters, with Aiden Morton of McGivney coming in second at 1.50 meters.

In the long jump, Mitchell was the winner, going 6.22 meters, while Brice Stewart of Metro-East was second, going 5.62 meters, and Dante Thompson of Marquette was third at 5.57 meters. In the triple jump, Stewart won with a distance of 11.32 meters, with Thompson second at 10.71 meters, and Asher Peterson of Althoff third at 10.24 meters.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: