COLLINSVILLE, ILL., April. 29, 2015 - Gateway Industrial Power, located at 921 Fournie Lane in Collinsville, recently expanded its ever-growing business model to include power generation sales and services for businesses in need of redundant power supply.

The company, which also offers sales, technicians, parts and service for heavy duty trucks as well as advanced transport refrigeration systems as Gateway Truck & Refrigeration, expanded to offer power generation services and believes the key to its already-successful launch is the company's focus

on service.

According to Zach Wagner, chief operations officer, of Gateway Industrial Power, "Our customers rely on the expertise of our trained technicians and 24-hour service so they can feel confident in knowing that in a time of need, they have a power supply system in place to keep their operation up and going. We work with design engineers to retrofit systems most suitable to our customer and their power needs and can accommodate projects of all sizes."

Gateway Industrial Power serves customers throughout Illinois and Missouri in need of reliable, 24/7, emergency standby back up power such as hospitals, nursing homes, waste water treatment facilities, FEMA shelters, police/fire stations and high rises with elevators.

Gateway Industrial Power was founded in 1989 and has been located in Collinsville since 1993. Now employing nearly 150 people at its 7 locations throughout Illinois and Missouri, the Collinsville location is the company's primary facility with 80 employees. The addition of the power generation sales and service offering resulted in the company adding 8 new jobs at its Collinsville location. The company has also cross-trained several of its existing employees at various locations to assist in the design, maintenance and installation of their industrial generation systems to the company's growing customer base.

"We chose to locate in Collinsville because of the available of Interstate front property, which makes it easy for our customers to access and find our facility. We also find the business community and City government supportive of our business growth and expansion and that makes our interest in staying in Collinsville even greater. We have plans to expand our business even more this year and continue our investment in Collinsville and the community," added Wagner.

Gateway Industrial Power is located adjacent to Collinsville's Maune Eastport Plaza Business Center, the location of some of Collinsville's largest employers. The company's expansion plans at its 25-acre Collinsville site to include employee parking, drop lot for vehicles in need of repair, the expansion of Fournie Lane to assist in traffic flow around the property and several storage/warehousing facilities. They expect to break ground on the expansion this summer.

Erika Kennett, economic development director for the City of Collinsville said, "Gateway Industrial Power is the perfect example of the types of businesses that we want to locate in Collinsville. They are focused on

business growth and expansion, appreciate all that Collinsville has to offer a growing business and provide quality jobs for people in our community. We will continue to work with them to meet their needs and assist in any way we can as they continue to grow their business."

Collinsville, Ill., is located at the crossroads of Interstates 55, 70, 64, 255 and 270, which link it to the rest of the country and make it less than an hour's drive for 2.5 million people. For more information about the City of Collinsville and development opportunities, please visit destinationcollinsville.com or call (618) 346-5200 ext. 1129.

