COLLINSVILLE - The Gateway Home Team is hosting the "Night of Rock Stars" at 6 p.m. Friday, October 26, at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville.

Join us in making a memorable evening for some amazing young children.

The event begins with the children and their families arriving at the hotel. While there, they will begin preparing for their evening with the care of stylists and makeup professionals, will be dressed in attire chosen just for them and then depart for the evening's festivities.

A limousine will pick them up and take them for a ride around the area. They will then have a police escort take them to the Gateway Center. Once they arrive, their Sponsor will walk them down the red carpet and allow their fans to get an autograph. The children will then enjoy a sit-down dinner with their families while awaiting the highlight of the evening...their own chance to perform with the band, Frankie Says Relax.

Their Stage Sponsor will escort them across the stage where they will either sing, dance, play an instrument or be serenaded with their favorite song by Frankie Says Relax.

These aren't ordinary children...our "Rock Stars" face adversity every single day, yet manage to smile and live each day to the fullest. Please come and be a part of this special evening. We promise a great event..and not a dry eye in the house.

Special guests include Colton Parayko of the St. Louis Blues. K-SHE’s Tony “Hair” Jordan will be the emcee for the event