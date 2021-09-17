ST. LOUIS — The National Park Service has announced it will not illuminate the Gateway Arch at night September 18-30 due to bird migration season.

“Every spring and fall, we turn off the upward lighting on the Gateway Arch exterior to avoid the possible disorienting effect on birds that migrate at night,” said Tarona Armstrong, Deputy Superintendent, Gateway Arch National Park.

Article continues after sponsor message

The exterior lights will be turned back on beginning Friday, October 1, and the monument will be lit nightly thereafter.

ABOUT GATEWAY ARCH NATIONAL PARK: The Gateway Arch and the Old Courthouse are part of Gateway Arch National Park, located on the riverfront in downtown St. Louis. The Gateway Arch features the Tram Ride to the Top, the Museum at the Gateway Arch, the documentary film Monument to the Dream, The Arch Store and The Arch Café. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Old Courthouse is currently closed. The park is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Most programs are FREE of charge and open to the public. Programs and events at the park are made possible by the generous support from park partners Gateway Arch Park Foundation, Jefferson National Parks Association, and Bi-State Development. For Tram Ride to the Top and Documentary Movie tickets, go online to gatewayarch.com, call 877-982-1410 or visit the ticket counter in the Arch Visitor Center.

More like this: