St. Louis, Mo., March 5, 2013... With spring just around the corner, the Gateway Arch Riverboats are gearing up for another season on the Mississippi River. Daily sightseeing cruises along the river have resumed this month, and on April 5, Skyline Dinner Cruises will make a return. With riverboats having lined the St. Louis Riverfront since the early 1800's, the Tom Sawyer and Becky Thatcher 19th century replica paddle boats offer a glimpse at some of the best views of St. Louis.

The daily, hour-long scenic sightseeing cruises transport guests back to a time when steamboats ruled the Mississippi River. Boats leave from the cobblestone levee below the Gateway Arch, and the vessel's captain narrates the cruises, providing insight on the landmarks, architecture and rich history of St. Louis. A ranger from the National Park Service also joins the cruises to discuss how the river affects and benefits the surrounding city. Reservations for the cruises are recommended, and can be made by calling 1-877-982-1410 or visiting ticketsforthearch.com . A complete sightseeing cruise schedule for 2013 is available online at gatewayarch.com . Cruise admission is $14 for adults, $8 for children ages 3-15, and free for kids under three. During the 2013 season, guests can also purchase a "Captain's Combo," which offers a sightseeing cruise ticket and a "Journey to the Top" of the Arch ticket for one low price of $20 for adults and $10 for children.

The Skyline Dinner Cruises give guests the chance to dine on dishes like prime rib, chicken champagne, Alaskan Pollack, and vegetarian manicotti, while taking in magnificent views of the St. Louis skyline at night as live musicians entertain the crowd with riverboat-style jazz. Cruises run April through October and reservations are required. Group rates are available, as are private charter cruises. Reservations can be made by calling 1-877-982-1410 or by visiting ticketsforthearch.com . A list of cruise dates is also available online at gatewayarch.com . Standard admission for adults is $42 per person and $20 for children ages 3-12. Children under age three are free.

Throughout the 2013 season, area residents can also take part in a variety of specialty riverboat cruises. These include the Blues Cruise, which gives guests the chance to experience the sounds of live blues music while cruising down the Mississippi River and taking in the St. Louis skyline. Kicking off June 20th, this year's Blues Cruise talent lineup will feature the sounds of Jeremiah Johnson and the Sliders, Big George, the Soulard Blues Band, the Oliver Sain Revue and Billy Peek. For a complete list of 2013 specialty cruises and ticket information, visit gatewayarch.com .

"If you haven't yet experienced a Gateway Arch Riverboat tour, the 2013 season is the perfect time," said Tom Dunn, Director of Operations, Gateway Arch Riverboats. "From historical tours, to music and fine dining, our Riverboats offer something for everyone, and they are a really fun and unique way to experience the beauty of the St. Louis skyline. We invite individuals and families alike to come down for a cruise, and then stay and take in all the Gateway Arch has to offer."

The Old Courthouse and the Gateway Arch are part of the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial, located on the riverfront in downtown St. Louis. The Old Courthouse is open daily from 8 am to 4:30 pm, with the exception of Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year's Day. During the winter months, he Gateway Arch is open daily from 9 am to 6 pm, with the exception of Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year's Day. The Gateway Arch Riverboat cruises are made available by Metro.

