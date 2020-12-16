ST. LOUIS — Gateway Arch National Park has announced special hours to coincide with the holiday season. December 23 through January 3, the Gateway Arch is operating in extended holiday hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Arch is closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, and will close early at 4 p.m. on December 24 & 31. (Hours are subject to change. Please check www.gatewayarch.com or www.nps.gov/jeff before your visit to confirm.)

The last Tram Ride to the Top of the day leaves approximately one hour before closing.

Visitors are invited to discover more than 200 years of St. Louis history at the Museum at the Gateway Arch, which is free for all to enjoy. The Documentary Movie Monument to the Dream, which chronicles the construction of the Arch, screens every hour in the Tucker Theater. The Arch Store is open daily, and shoppers can browse hundreds of souvenirs, apparel, holiday gifts and much more. The Arch Café features a range of menu items, from toasted ravioli to burgers and paninis. The Gateway Arch grounds are open daily, and visitors can explore the park by bike or on foot via its five miles of pathways.

Visitor access to the Old Courthouse is unavailable at this time.

Visitor Reminders

The holiday season is a very busy time at the Gateway Arch. Those interested in taking the Tram Ride to the Top are strongly encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Visitors may purchase Tram and Documentary Movie tickets at gatewayarch.com/buytickets.

Article continues after sponsor message

Visitors should arrive at the Arch at least 30 minutes ahead of their scheduled tram time. Entrance to the Arch Visitor Center and the Museum at the Gateway Arch is free.

Visitors to the Arch must enter the monument at the new glass west entrance, which faces the Old Courthouse. The Arch legs are exits only, providing great opportunities for photo ops with the Arch structure and direct access to the park grounds.

The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is paramount. Gateway Arch National Park continues to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners and volunteers. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders,

practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

Visitors should go online to gatewayarch.com or nps.gov/jeff to learn about the COVID-19 health and safety protocols in place at the Arch, including social distancing guidelines, increased disinfecting and sanitizing of surfaces and public spaces. Bi-State Development, which operates the Tram Ride to the Top, requires face coverings for tram riders ages 2 and up.

Gateway Arch National Park does not have designated on-site visitor parking. A list of parking locations near the park can be found at http://getaroundstl.com. Metered street parking is also available around the park.

More like this: