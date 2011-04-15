GASLAND, An International WOW Company Production that was selected for the Sundance Film Festival is coming to Godfrey, IL. On Tuesday, April 19, 2011 the Sierra Club invites you to a free film viewing on the Godfrey Lewis and Clark Community College’s campus. As part of the Sustainability Program’s SpringFest, the college will show the movie at 12pm in the ATC Room of Trimpe Hall; 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey.

Gasland chronicles the largest US natural gas drilling boom in history. A new method of

drilling known as “Hydraulic Fracturing”, has opened up new territory in 34 states to extensive drilling, including the Marcellus Shale a vast formation that underlies most of Pennsylvania and New York, including the New York watershed and the Catskills/Poconos.

When filmmaker Josh Fox discovers that Natural Gas drilling is coming to his area—the Catskills/Poconos region of Upstate New York and Pennsylvania, he set off on a 24 state journey to uncover the deep consequences of the United States’ natural gas drilling boom. What he uncovered is truly shocking—water that can be lit on fire right out of the sink, chronically ill residents of drilling areas from disparate locations in the US all with the same mysterious symptoms, huge pools of toxic waste that kill cattle and vegetation well blowouts and huge gas explosions consistently covered up by state and federal regulatory agencies.

Part verite travelogue, part expose, part mystery, part bluegrass banjo meltdown, part showdown, Josh and his banjo encounter EPA whistleblowers, congressmen, world recognized scientists, and some of the most incredibly inspiring and heart-wrenching stories of ordinary Americans fighting against fossil fuel giants for environmental justice.

Local Sierra Club representative, Christine Favilla explains, “While the PR campaign for the Natural Gas industry promotes its product as “clean burning” it hides the fact that the new form of drilling, pioneered by Halliburton, is incredibly harmful to our environment and threatens to permanently contaminate a huge amount of the country’s water supply, create drastic air pollution conditions, and despoil huge areas.”

More details, including impending legislation in Illinois, will be available after the film viewing.

