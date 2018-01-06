EDWARDSVILLE - The AMC Edwardsville Showplace 12 Movie Theater was briefly evacuated Friday night when the Edwardsville Fire Department received a call about a possible smell of gas.

The call to the fire department came in promptly at 10:45 p.m. to the theater complex, Capt. Bob Morgan said and those in attendance were quickly evacuated by theater personnel.

“Half the people stuck around and then went back in as soon as we had checked everything out and made sure it was safe,” he said. “It was a little chilly for them, but several stuck around.”

Morgan praised theater staff for taking proper precautions. He said there was no gas issue discovered by fire department personnel.

