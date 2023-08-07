Gas prices have escalated around the region as AAA reports crude oil prices are on the rise and there have also been OPEC and Saudi Arabia extended production cuts.

As of Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, some of the prices around the Riverbend on Gas Buddy are as follows: the Casey's on Broadway and Main in Alton stands at $3.89 for regular unleaded. Walmart has the lowest price in Godfrey at $3.74 per gallon for regular unleaded. Quik Trip on West Bethalto Drive has a price of $3.78 for regular unleaded as does Casey's on Illinois Route 140 and Fairway Alley. Phillips 66 on East Ferguson Avenue and Central Avenue in Wood River has a price of $3.89 a gallon for regular unleaded. Phillips 66 in West Alton is $3.59 a gallon for regular unleaded. The Shell station on Vandalia Street in Edwardsville has a price of $3.94 per gallon for regular unleaded, while Quik Trip in Edwardsville has a rate of $3.89 per gallon of regular unleaded.

The statewide gas price average in Missouri is $3.63 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 18 cents more compared to this day last week and is 13 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

Missouri and Illinois gas price average has jumped once again as more expensive crude oil makes its way onto the market. One of the main factors driving up the cost of crude is OPEC+ production cuts, including another announcement by Saudi Arabia that there will be further cuts to global production output for at least another month.

AAA says gasoline demand remains relatively strong while supplies have only gone up just slightly in the prior week after several weeks of declines. Energy industry analysts also say the extreme heat is impacting refinery production.

“Crude oil prices continue to climb as Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members continue with further production cuts,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “When it comes to the price of retail gasoline there are several factors, but the cost of crude oil is the primary driver. Pump price fluctuations remain possible as demand for fuel is strong.”

AAA Gas Saving Tips

If you use premium unleaded fuel, make sure it is required for your vehicle, not just recommended. AAA’s Automotive Research Center found that vehicles with recommended premium fuel performed safely with regular unleaded gasoline.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Fuel economy peaks around 50 mph on most cars, then drops off as speed increases. Reducing highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph can increase fuel economy by as much as 14%.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because you could lose control of the vehicle.

Remove unnecessary and heavy items from your car.

Minimize your use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

Drivers in Missouri are paying the 15th lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

