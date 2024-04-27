ALTON - Abrianna Garrett had a first-half brace (two goals), while Avery Huddleston also scored in the first half as Civic Memorial defeated Alton 3-1 in a girls soccer match played Friday night at Hauser Field.

The match went on, despite the rainy weather that came through the area on Friday afternoon and evening. CM was able to establish control of the match early. and also used its stout defense to help stifle the Alton attacks.

All of the Eagles scoring came in the opening half, with Huddleston, Payton Meyers, and Aubrey Voyles all having assists. The Redbirds scored a goal in the second half.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sydney Moore came up with five saves in goal to help the Eagles gain the three points.

CM is now 12-6-1, and next plays Triad in a key Mississippi Valley Conference match at home Tuesday evening, then continues its home stand on May 2 and 3, going up against Mascoutah on Thursday, then meets Breese Mater Dei Catholic next Friday in the annual Senior Night match, with all games set to kick off at 5:30 p.m.

The Redbirds are 0-14-0, and play Collinsville at home on May 2, play at Edwardsville for the second time this season on May 7, then wind up the regular season on May 9 in their annual Senior Night match at home against Belleville East, with all matches set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: