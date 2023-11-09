CHICAGO - The Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) announced an arrest and charges against a 23-year-old man for his part in an armed robbery of more than $14,000 worth of casino chips from Rivers Casino in Des Plaines.

On October 31, Ismail Ahmed Ateyat is suspected of entering Rivers Casino wearing a black face mask, pulling out a handgun, pointing it at casino employees, stealing $14,100 in casino chips, and fleeing the casino.

Ateyat, of Chicago Ridge, was charged by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office with three counts of armed robbery on November 1. He is currently being held without bond.

Gaming Board Agents were able to track Ateyat to his Chicago Ridge home, where they discovered the handgun, the mask and the stolen chips.

“Because of the swift and diligent work by our Gaming Agents and our local law enforcement partners, we were able to arrest this individual and recover the stolen casino chips,” said IGB Administrator Marcus D. Fruchter. “I am grateful to our Gaming Agents, Illinois State Police, Chicago Ridge Police, and the staff at Rivers Casino.”

Ateyat’s next hearing is scheduled for November 30 at the Circuit Court of Cook County’s Second Municipal District-Skokie. All suspects facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

