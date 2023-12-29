ALTON - A new arcade with a wide-ranging food menu, large selection of alcohol, and more has opened in downtown Alton at “Game Over,” located at the former Chubby’s Grill & Garage on East Broadway.

Stacey Ann with Game Over recently announced the official opening of Game Over and shared some photos of the new space, which she said is still undergoing construction.

“Stop in and check us out,” she said. “Same delicious food Chubby’s had. Still under construction but come [see] what we have done so far.”

She added that all arcade games at Game Over are free to play if you buy something to eat or drink in the new establishment. They also have several draft beers at low prices and liquor-infused slushies, as well as margaritas, mudslides, daiquiris, non-alcoholic slushies for kids, and more.

“Game Over” is open each day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., though only adults ages 21 and over are allowed to stay after 8 p.m. Their kitchen is also open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., and they offer delivery through DoorDash.

