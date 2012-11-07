Game Day at Riverbender.com Community Center
ALTON - The Adult Social Circle will host a Game Day Luncheon at the
Riverbender.com Community Center Tuesday, November 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Thanks to this month's sponsor, The Imaging Center of Alton, admission is
only $5 per person and includes a tasty lunch and door prizes. Singles,
partners and even entire groups are encouraged to RSVP by November 16 to
465-9850, ext. 212. Play the card or board game of your choice, in addition
to video games, billiards, foosball, darts, table tennis, air hockey, or
watch a movie in the comfy movie theater. The Riverbender.com Community
Center is located in Downtown Alton at 200 W. 3rd Street. Free parking is
available in the lot at W. 5th and Belle Street, with a shuttle running
from the lot to the front doors of the Center.
www.riverbender.com/communitycenter
