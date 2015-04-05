The starting lineups have been posted for tonight’s season opener between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs…
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
CARDINALS
Matt Carpenter, 3B
Jason Heyward, RF
Matt Holliday, LF
Jhonny Peralta, SS
Matt Adams, 1B
Yadier Molina, C
Kolten Wong, 2B
Jon Jay, CF
Article continues after sponsor message
Adam Wainwright, P
CUBS
Dexter Fowler, CF
Jorge Soler, RF
Anthony Rizzo, 1B
Starlin Castro, SS
Chris Coghlan, LF
Mike Olt, 3B
David Ross, C
Jon Lester, P
Tommy La Stella, 2B