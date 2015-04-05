The starting lineups have been posted for tonight’s season opener between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs…

CARDINALS

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Jason Heyward, RF

Matt Holliday, LF

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Matt Adams, 1B

Yadier Molina, C

Kolten Wong, 2B

Jon Jay, CF

Adam Wainwright, P

CUBS

Dexter Fowler, CF

Jorge Soler, RF

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

Starlin Castro, SS

Chris Coghlan, LF

Mike Olt, 3B

David Ross, C

Jon Lester, P

Tommy La Stella, 2B

 