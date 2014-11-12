Gabriel Michael Joseph Graham
Name: Gabriel Michael Joseph Graham
Parents: Alan Michael Graham and Penny Rose Wisnasky
Weight: 5 lbs 5 oz
Birthdate: 10-30-2014
Time: 1:46 PM
Hospital: St. Anthony's Hospital
Grandparents: Cheryl Carr of Gainsville Fl., William Wisnasky Jr. of Cottage Hills, Richard Graham Jr. and Sherry Graham of Freeburg
Great Grandparents: William Wisnasly Sr. of Cottage Hills, Sharon Wisnasky of Alton, RIchard Graham Sr. of Collinsville, Shirley Finn-Blackburn of Collinsville
