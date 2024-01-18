EDWARDSVILLE - Gabby Cook, a sophomore guard with the Edwardsville High girls' basketball team, has contributed much to the development of the Tigers in the 2023-24 season, and is being looked to to help the Tigers as the season begins to enter its stretch run.

Cook has averaged 2.2 points and 1.2 rebounds-per-game so far for Edwardsville, also having an assist and steal, along with two blocked shots.

Gabby is a Johnston Law Firm Female Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

Cook is now looking ahead to the remainder of the season and feels optimistic about how things may go.

"I'm feeling pretty good," Cook said. "I know we're a pretty good team, we've just got to build more. Alton's a great team, so, just going up from here and I think we're starting to finally get our groove." Edwardsville played Alton to within two points at the half of a recent game at Edwardsville before the Redbirds pulled away in the second half.

Cook sees her role on the Tigers as doing whatever she can to help the team and play well.

"I try to do whatever I can to help out my teammates," Cook said. "I'm one of the bigger girls, so trying to rebound as much as possible, and get those close to the bucket points. But when everyone else is being a leader, I just try to help them, and follow in their shoes."

There's still a bit more than a month left in the regular season before the Tigers begin the IHSA Class 4A playoffs, and Cook feels that the team will be ready to go for the postseason.

"Oh, yeah, we'll all be ready, we'll be ready," Cook said. "We're going to put up a fight, for sure."

As far as goals for the remainder of the year, Cook has made them team-oriented.

"I think, definitely, just working together," Cook said, "communicating more because that's the key. We all need to talk more, and we all need to find our roles, still. A lot of people have their roles set, but definitely pulling out the wins, and just working together more. I'm just ready to keep going and keep working."

Again congrats to Gabby on her recognition as a Johnston Law Firm Female Athlete of the Month for the Edwardsville Tigers.

