Edwardsville’s freshmen-sophomore track and field girls appeared to be primed for a bright future.

Many of the EHS first and second year girls are participating on the varsity team, but last Friday they competed in the Edwardsville Freshmen-Sophomore Relays and placed second with 94 points, closely behind East St. Louis with 102.

Mikala Thompkins, the Edwardsvile coach, said the freshmen and sophomore girls are coming along.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are pleased about the freshmen-sophomore relays and we have a really good squad coming back for next year,” she said. “It was difficult rebuilding this year, but they are answering the call.”

The 4 x 800 and sprint medley relays were two of the best events for Edwardsville’s girls in that meet, the coach said.

The distance medley team also posted a time of 4:17, which Thompkins thought was exceptional.

Natasha Davis was third in the 300 hurdles and placed in long jump. She was also a member of the Tigers’ 4 x 400 squad, the coach said.

More like this: