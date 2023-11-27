EDWARDSVILLE - Saisrivarsha Venigalla is only a senior in high school, but she’s already on track for a great career in healthcare.

For her ambition and hard work, Saisrivarsha Venigalla is a Gerard Fischer Student of the Month for Edwardsville High School.

Venigalla has an impressive academic record. With her high grades and several hours of community service, she is a member of the National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, National English Honor Society and the mathematics honor society Mu Alpha Theta. These academic skills help her during peer-to-peer tutoring sessions, which she offers in a variety of subjects.

Tutoring is just one example of Venigalla’s leadership skills. She also serves as the advisor and scribe for the Asian Cultural Club, and she is a leadership council member for the Medical Club/Future Health Professionals organization at Edwardsville High School.

While Venigalla prioritizes medicine in her extracurriculars, she participates in several activities outside of school that keep her well-rounded and science-focused. She stays busy, but in her free time, Venigalla can be found reading, drawing or hanging out with her loved ones.

“Outside of school I am involved in the Bayer/BDPA High School Coding Camp (where I learned about HTML,CSS, Javascript and Java) [and] Medical Explorers (where I shadow and learn from various health care professions),” Venigalla shared. “I have been certified in CPR and Stop the Bleed and shadowed various health care facilities such as Anderson Hospital and Alton Memorial Hospital. I am also planning to compete in HOSA-Future Health Professionals this year and participate in the Science Symposium, where I will be researching and presenting a topic.”

These experiences will be especially helpful as Venigalla prepares to attend college with a major in biology. She hopes to eventually become a cardiothoracic surgeon.

Congratulations to Saisrivarsha for this recognition by Edwardsville High School and Gerard Fischer!

