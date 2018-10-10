EDWARDSVILLE – How do you thank a pet rescue organization for the amazing and unwavering work they do in and around the St. Louis Metro?

Simply saying ‘thank you’ was not enough for Fusion Gates. Last week, this designer dog & certified baby gate company, based in Edwardsville, IL, donated and installed their gorgeous dog gates in the staff area of Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

Staff members were able to choose their favorite interchangeable art screen to showcase in their workspace. Even Sandy was super excited about the new additions to their offices!

Article continues after sponsor message

“Stray Rescue of St. Louis does so much work to save the precious animals that have been left behind. We had the privilege of seeing firsthand how they love and care for them as if they were their own until they can find a new home.,” states Donna Potter, inventor and proud owner of Fusion Gates.

“We are tremendously lucky to have this organization in our area.” Fusion Gates has also supported Stray Rescue of St. Louis by donating Fusion Gates as auction items for their annual Golf Tournament and Hope for the Holidays Gala.

Fusion Gates is a JPMA certified premium baby & dog gate company based in Edwardsville, IL. The company is a member of ASTM, JPMA, the American Pet Products Association and boasts an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Additionally, Fusion Gates has been featured in top magazines including Better Homes & Gardens, Modern Dog Magazine, Dogster & First Time Parent, among others.

More information about Fusion Gates can be obtained by visiting http://fusiongates.com/, by calling 618-­?650-­?9170 or by emailing donna@fusiongates.com. Interested parties can also visit Fusion Gates on Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter & Instagram.

More like this: