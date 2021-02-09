Spencer Pranger adding her share of 100 gum balls.

Owen Hartnett writing about when he is 100.Benjamin Hoffmann with one of his assignments.

Adam Hejna and Maya Boley with 100 scoops of ice cream.

Sarah McGill prepares to work on one of her projects.GODFREY - Evangelical School kindergarten teacher Shelly Gentelin had what her class described “the funnest day of the year” this past week with the 100th Day of school celebration.

Gentelin said “everything went great on the 100th Day Celebration at Evangelical’s kindergarten class. “I loved the day. It is a pleasure to see them have fun and learn. They said it was the funnest day of the year. We all had a good time. We wear uniforms, but they made the hats and wore them all day.”

The kindergarten teacher says she loves her craft.

“I love teaching the kids and special days like this,” she said. “I love to see them have fun. It’s not as easy with COVID-19 protocol, but we made the best of it. Usually, we pop 100 balloons, but we couldn’t this year. They look forward to this day all year and count the days from day one.”

Nina Beiermann licks her lolly pop 100 times.

Della Harman, Stella Hagarty and Cooper Kiser with 100-day hats.

Evelyn Funk with a 100-day cookie.

Evelyn Funk, with her 100 day project.

Emmett Angel cuts on one of his projects.Henry Roosman with his poster of 100 high fives.

