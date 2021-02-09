GODFREY - Evangelical School kindergarten teacher Shelly Gentelin had what her class described “the funnest day of the year” this past week with the 100th Day of school celebration.

Gentelin said “everything went great on the 100th Day Celebration at Evangelical’s kindergarten class. “I loved the day. It is a pleasure to see them have fun and learn. They said it was the funnest day of the year. We all had a good time. We wear uniforms, but they made the hats and wore them all day.”

The kindergarten teacher says she loves her craft.

“I love teaching the kids and special days like this,” she said. “I love to see them have fun. It’s not as easy with COVID-19 protocol, but we made the best of it. Usually, we pop 100 balloons, but we couldn’t this year. They look forward to this day all year and count the days from day one.”

