ALTON - Sage Macklay and her husband, David Nadolsky, have a business that children and the young at heart will enjoy called Funky Planet Toys and Gifts that will open Friday, July 23, at 10 E. Broadway in Alton.

The couple chose Alton as the place they wanted to open their innovative business after touring the country.

“We are from Minnesota and have moved around a lot, to a few different states,” Sage said. “We took a lot of road trips, and we tried to find a place to settle down in, and we love the area. We just moved to Alton in November and have been planning on opening a store when we moved here. We really just liked the vibe of Downtown Alton, and also we are close to the St. Louis area. Alton has its own character, and people tend to support the businesses in Alton.”

Sage and David described their business by saying: ”We sell fun, unique products for the young and young-at-heart. Many of our products are also on display for play. Products include construction toys, plushies, craft kits, electronic kits, jigsaw puzzles, board games, die-cast vehicles, playsets, STEM toys, outdoor games, art supplies, tabletop sports games, and many many other toys and gifts.”

Sage stressed the new Funky Planet Toys and Gifts Store will have a big variety of products for all different age ranges and interests.

“We will have a lot of educational and creative toys and crafts,” she said. “We will have board games, puzzles, and try to cover all the bases with fun products. We have had several people come by our East Broadway location as we are getting it ready and say they will come back when we open on Friday. We have really good feedback about our new store with people we have talked to.”

“Customers can try things out and either build something or play a game with their family and see if they like it,” Sage said, "Different from many other stores of this type."

For more information, see Funky Planet Toys and Gifts website, Facebook page, Or call (618) 373-6205.

