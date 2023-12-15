EDWARDSVILLE - Longtime Edwardsville baseball head coach Tim Funkhouser is one of six coaches that will be inducted into the National High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in a ceremonies slated for Dec. 6, 2024 in Sanabel, Fla.

Funkhouser is recognized as one of the best baseball coaches, not just in the state of Illinois, but in the nation as well. In his 27-year career, which started at Triad, he has an overall record of 803-212, with 11 Southwestern Conference championships, 17 IHSA regional and 11 IHSA sectional titles and three state Class 4A championship, including back-to-back tiles the past two seasons.

Funkhouser was also inducted into the St. Louis Amateur Baseball Hall in 2019 and the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches shrine in 2015.





