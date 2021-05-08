JERSEYVILLE - Evan Funkhouser had three hits and two RBIs, while Spencer Stearns hit a solo home run, as Edwardsville scored four times in the fourth inning and three more times in the seventh en route to a 9-0 win over homestanding Jersey in a baseball game played Friday afternoon at the JCHS Sports Complex.

Tiger pitching held the Panthers to two hits on the day, while the Tigers benefitted from both a nine-hit attack and five Jersey errors on the day.

Funkhouser led the way with his three hit, two RBI day, while Cade Hardy had a hit and drove home two runs, Kyle Modrusic, Hayden Moore and Stearns all had a hit and RBI, with the big blow being Stearns' solo shot, and both Adam Powell and Zak Zoelzer also had hits for the Tigers.

C.J. Brunaugh and Sam Lamer had the only Jersey hits on the day, while on the mound, Trenton Decker walked two and struck out four in six innings of work and Garret Smith fanned a batter while pitching the seventh inning.

Conrad Heppler started on the mound for the Tigers, and threw three-and-two-thirds innings, allowing only a hit while walking two and striking out two, while Evan Roe, Cam Schneider and Andrew Wiley all struck out one batter each. Heppler was credited with the win.

The Tigers are now 16-3 on the year, while Jersey falls to 6-7.

