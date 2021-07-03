SOUTH ROXANA- The funeral arrangements have been made for South Roxana Fire Chief and Madison County Sheriff's Department Telecommunicator Todd Werner.

The funeral visitation will be held at the Roxana Church of the Nazarene Theater located at 500 North Central Street in Roxana will be held on Friday, July 9th, 2021 visitation will be from 2 pm. to 9 pm with an emergency responder walk-through at 7:00 p.m.

The funeral service will be on Saturday, July 10th, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the church. The procession will take place immediately following the funeral service. The procession will go to the Wanda Cemetery located at 915 Indiana Avenue, South Roxana, IL 62087.

Werner suffered a massive heart attack last Sunday night while visiting his mother in Wood River.

