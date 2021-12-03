JENNINGS, MO. - Funeral arrangements and visitation for St. Louis Police Detective Antonio Valentine have been announced.

On Thursday, December 9, 2021, Visitation for St. Louis County Police Officer Antonio Valentine, DSN 3699, will be at Austin Layne Mortuary located at 7239 West Florissant Avenue, Jennings Missouri, 63136. Members of the St Louis County Police Department, other Law Enforcement, and the community are welcome from 5 to 9 p.m on Dec. 9.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, funeral services will be at the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis located at 4431 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, Missouri, 63108. Following the service, internment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, Missouri 63125.

Valentine and another officer attempted to stop a black Volkswagon Jetta around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, that failed to stop and drove through Chambers Road at a high rate of speed. Evidence showed the black Volkswagen Jetta crossed the center line and struck the police Dodge Caravan. Responding units attempted lifesaving efforts to treat Detective Valentine, who ultimately was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his wounds.

Detective Valentine was 42 years old and had been with the St. Louis County Police Department since 2007. He was an Army combat military veteran of Iraq and recently retired from the Air Force. The other St. Louis County Police detective was treated at the hospital with minor injuries and released. The driver of the Jetta also succumbed to his injuries at a St. Louis hospital.

