ALTON - There is a special event set for Thursday night to support the All of God’s Children Shall Have Shoes program at Old Bakery Beer at 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton.

Old Bakery Beer Co., always charitable in the community, will donate 25 percent of its beer sales on the evening to the All of God’s Children Shall Have Shoes program.

All of God’s Children Shall Have Shoes is hoping to kickoff fund-raising attempts with a strong night on Thursday.

At Christmas time each year, the All of God’s Children Shall Have Shoes program transports students to Famous Footwear in Alton, where children are able to purchase a pair of shoes and socks. An abundance of volunteers assist the children in their shopping spree.

Each year, Alton Fire and Police Department personnel, along with many area volunteers participate and work with the children. It is always a moving and wonderful sight to see.

The fundraiser on Thursday will run from 4 to 9 p.m. at Old Bakery Beer and the community is invited and a lot of funds are still needed for this year's Christmas program.

Doc Halliday, of Atlantis Pools, has taken over leadership of the program with Jon Wooden, Bethany Chappell and Chelsey Taylor. The four took the program over from Ford Green, who operated it for years and is now in his 80s. Halliday said he loves the program and has worked with it for 10 years. It takes a significant amount of funds for the program and the group hopes to raise a lot of contributions in coming days.

“The program is fantastic,” Halliday said. “It is a great feeling seeing the kids in the stores. These shoes make great Christmas presents.”

Margaret Freer, one of the owners of Freer Auto Body, has participated in and been a contributor to the program for several years.

“All of God's Children buys shoes and socks for area needy children,” Freer said. “Schools select the kids in need and they are bused in and fitted with volunteer help. Atlantis Pools invests not only a lot of money but countless hours in planning and ensuring the program’s success.

"Our area not-for-profits are all hurting because donations have been drastically reduced because of our local economy. At their fundraiser Thursday at Old Bakery Beer, they will have lots of nice auction items. They are also having a raffle for a grill with meat and lots of other goodies.”

