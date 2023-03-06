GILLESPIE - The Highball Chapter of Ducks Unlimited is gearing up for its annual dinner auction. The banquet will be on March 11th at the Gillespie Civic Center in Gillespie, Illinois. Numerous local businesses and individuals have donated and underwritten many auction items and prizes. Our chapter takes pride in ensuring that entire families can enjoy a night out in support of such a worthy cause. All money collected will go to the preservation of our precious wetlands, many of those projects currently being completed in this area.

The Highball Chapter has volunteers, members, and donors from all over. Woodworker, Walter Hemberger from Brighton, graciously donated a Jack Daniels barrel table. Scot Storm boasts the sponsor print this year and signed prints and gear for the banquet. Victory Lane sponsored many items in support of Ducks Unlimited for silent and live auctions. Businesses from Mt. Olive, Staunton, Benld, Troy, Hamel, Prairietown, Alton, Carlinville, Litchfield, and many more continue to underwrite and support the Highball Chapter. Building relationships with area businesses has allowed us to grow and provide an amazing dinner auction.

The banquet itself will boast an attendance gift for every Greenwing with games to play and prizes to win. Young children can toss rings and guess the amount of gumballs. Women will have the opportunity to participate in raffles where more prizes can be won. Games cater to both men and women. Whether you play Plinko, choose lucky eggs, or buy raffle tickets, there is something for everyone! Between the games, raffles, silent auction, and live auction, there is truly something for the entire family.

If you are interested in purchasing dinner tickets, becoming a sponsor, donating or underwriting to promote your business, or just purchasing raffle tickets, please contact Jim at 618-409-5118 or Terry at 618-781-0064. Current members can enjoy a meal, free soda, and draft beer for $40 a couple. Non-members are $60 per couple. Sponsorships are $300 with a print or $250 without a print. Underwrites vary from $25 to $1200. Basically, whatever you want to do, we can accommodate. Come join us on March 11th. Purchase tickets before March 4th, and you will be put into an early bird drawing

