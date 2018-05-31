EDWARDSVILLE - Funds raised from the 5th Annual Progressive Taste of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon were donated to the Glen-Ed Food Pantry Thursday morning.

Judy Moody, Executive Director of the Glen-Ed Food Pantry, said without donations and volunteers from the community the pantry wouldn’t be able to serve the area to the extent it is capable. Moody noted that it’s incredible to see young members of the community such, as Anna and Joey, volunteer their time at the pantry each week during the summer.

Shonda Justice, with the Progressive Taste of Edwardsville, said the event grows each year allowing the donations to grow each year as well. As enjoyable as the event is Justice said the best of the entire day is seeing the community come together to help the community.

“It’s great for the community to come together, and a great way to help give back to the community,” she said.

