EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Community Development Energy Assistance Office is encouraging residents in need of assistance with their energy bills to complete an application for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) as soon as possible.

“Even though we have so far had a mild winter, some residents could use help with their heating bills. LIHEAP is designed to help those in need, especially those households with young children or senior citizens who are especially impacted by the cold,” stated Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan. “Because funds are currently available, Madison County residents in need should take advantage of this assistance program at their earliest convenience.”

The Madison County LIHEAP staff is available to assist residents with the completion of the application for energy assistance process. Residents interested in applying should contact the nearest Outreach Site in their area for an appointment.

The sites are:

Madison County Energy – 296-6485 Riverbend Family Ministries – 251-9790

Granite City Housing Facility – 876-4232 Edwardsville Township – 656-0292

Alton Urban League – 463-1906 Chouteau Township – 931-0323

Madison Urban League – 877-8860 Jarvis Township – 667-2560

Collinsville Township – 344-1290 Olive Township – 637-2630

Ft. Russell Township – 377-5660 Venice Township – 452-1121

Highland Area Christian Ministry – 654-9295 Senior Services Plus – 465-3298

Residents applying for home energy assistance must provide proof of income from all household members (over age 18) for the past 30 days, proof of the most recent energy bill, and proof of social security numbers for all household members. Applications for home energy assistance are processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Income guidelines for the program are as follows:

Size of HouseholdGross Income for 30 Days Prior to Application

1 $1,471

2 $1,991

3 $2,511

4 $3,031

5 $3,551

6 $4,071

7 $4,591

8 $5,111

(For each additional resident in the home add $520)

Madison County residents with questions regarding the LIHEAP Program may contact the Madison County Community Development Energy Assistance office at 618/296-6485.

