ALTON - This Sunday, August 28th, Aaron Agne of Ragin Cajun Restaurant and Piano Bar has graciously offered 50% of the receipts to go toward the Save the Towata Studio fund on the GoFundMe page started by James Thompson.

The fund is to support the financial portion of removing, cataloging and storing several Works by Arthur "Art" Towata, A well known Pottery Artist and Painter who has owned a gallery in Alton and taught his craft at Monticello College, SIUE and his studio on Piasa Street for over 50 years.

Half of the evenings receipts for both food and bar drinks will be donated to see that the task is completed before fall so that the building at 604 Piasa Street can be repaired and repurposed into an Art Gallery and Studios to serve local visual artists and to help them to find work space and equipment to further their artistic goals. Agne says it is his pleasure to help his neighbor, art to move and recatalog his materials and he could only hope to do more for his friend. The GoFundMe account is on Facebook or can be found under www.gofundme.com/2y64emny.

The evening hours will include great Cajun food, drinks and piano music to dine by. Aaron Agne asks that you stop by to help support this great cause during business hours on Sunday the 28th or donate to the account if you can't make it by.

