CARLINVILLE - The Carlinville Public Library is continuing its campaign to raise funds for a new roof, a sorely needed improvement that will protect the building and its resources, which are both of priceless value to the community.

The campaign began in November, when work began on the roof. At that time, a GoFundMe page was established under the title “Carlinville Public Library Needs a New Roof.” The library also welcomes donations by mail.

“Anyone can make a difference with a donation,” said Janet Howard, the director of the library. “We offer so many services, research tools, reading materials, movies, and audio books. But these are all threatened because of an old roof that leaks in multiple places.”

The many heavy rains in recent months have posed a severe problem, as water runs down the walls and out of the ceiling in several locations. The children’s section is a particular risk, as staff members have been forced to cover book shelves with plastic sheets when rain is predicted.

The library’s portion of the cost of the roof may be as high as $80,000, a major budget hit. “This means we will experience a huge depletion to our building maintenance fund,” remarked Howard. “We could have budget repercussions for several years because of this problem.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Like anywhere else, the library is an anchor of the Carlinville community. The collection includes 34,000 books and other items, while eleven computers with Internet connectivity are available for patrons, who may enjoy more access to public computers than any other location in Carlinville. The library is also one of the few sites in Carlinville to offer public access to FAX machines and laminating service.

Large portions of the library’s space is used for children’s reading and activities programs, which are among the most popular at the library. Many of the recent reading and activity programs for youngsters are now on the library’s YouTube channel, which may be found by going to www.youtube.com and searching with the words “Carlinville library.” Patrons may also find the reading and activity programs on the library’s Facebook page.

The genealogy room, considered one of the best in the county and unusually well-stocked for a library in a community the size of Carlinville, is another major asset.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, an average of 170 patrons used the library and its facilities in-person on a daily basis. During the pandemic, library services, as always, have remained available twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week online by e-mail or at www.carlinvillelibrary.org and www.illshareit.com.

“We thank everyone who has donated to us so far,” said Howard. “Their donations are greatly appreciated, and really help. We hope that others will consider helping us as well.”

To offer a donation, go to www.GoFundMe.com/carlinvillelibrary or mail your check or money order to the library at P.O. Box 17, Carlinville, IL 62626.

More like this: