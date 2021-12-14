ST. LOUIS - Summer Paolini has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for Etheria Hebb, who died tragically in the Amazon Warehouse tornado. Summer describes Etheria as "well-loved by many friends and family, as well as her coworkers. She leaves behind her one-year-old son, and family."

Etheria grew up in St. Louis and she leaves behind a son, Malik. Etheria had been in a van delivering packages throughout the day when the tornado hit. Etheria was described as a person full of life completely devoted to her son.

Summer said she worked with Etheria at the Amazon Warehouse.

"This GoFundMe is being made on the Hebb family's behalf," she said. "The donations will be used for Etheria's funeral expenses and support of her son. Please share this link, anything is greatly appreciated for the Hebb family.

"All funds will be directly handed over to the Hebb family at the close of this campaign," Summer said.

To give to the fundraiser click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-etheria-hebb

