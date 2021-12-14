ST. LOUIS - Summer Paolini has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for Etheria Hebb, who died tragically in the Amazon Warehouse tornado. Summer describes Etheria as "well-loved by many friends and family, as well as her coworkers. She leaves behind her one-year-old son, and family."

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Etheria grew up in St. Louis and she leaves behind a son, Malik. Etheria had been in a van delivering packages throughout the day when the tornado hit. Etheria was described as a person full of life completely devoted to her son.

Article continues after sponsor message

Summer said she worked with Etheria at the Amazon Warehouse.

"This GoFundMe is being made on the Hebb family's behalf," she said. "The donations will be used for Etheria's funeral expenses and support of her son. Please share this link, anything is greatly appreciated for the Hebb family.

"All funds will be directly handed over to the Hebb family at the close of this campaign," Summer said.

To give to the fundraiser click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-etheria-hebb

More like this:

5 days ago - Benefit Set to Help Alton Woman Through Difficult Twin Pregnancy

Jun 23, 2024 - 3 Purple Coats Productions to Premiere Show at Alton Amphitheater

Sep 4, 2024 - Sparkling 91st ALT Season Opens WIth Comedy "Making God Laugh"

Jul 22, 2024 - "Honeysuckle Summer Nights" Inspires Curiosity and Love on Alton Amphitheater Stage

Jul 15, 2024 - Bunker Hill's Wood Acres Farm Offers U-Pick Flowers and Family Spirit

 