SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation today released the first official Notice of Funding Opportunity for Round One of the Illinois National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program, which will provide up to $50 million for the construction of 46 charging stations across the state.

“Ongoing EV adoption is a priority for my administration,” said Gov. JB Pritzker.

“Thanks to the NEVI’s historic investment in clean energy infrastructure, we're able to build an integrated network of charging stations in Illinois’ key travel corridors that will lead to new ridership.”

The Illinois NEVI program aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by providing reliable access to charging on Illinois interstates and is part of a series of comprehensive initiatives to achieve the state’s goal of becoming a leader in manufacturing and deploying electric vehicles.

“This funding opportunity from IDOT puts us one step closer to achieving Gov. JB Pritzker’s goal to have one million EVs on Illinois roads by 2030,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “I urge anyone interested to reach out to our staff and find out more as we work together to create jobs and economic opportunity while supporting greener transportation.”

Applications for funding must be submitted by May 7 at 5 p.m.

A webinar recording on the funding opportunity and how to apply is posted on IDOT’s website for reference throughout the application period.

For more information, contact IDOT at dot.driveelectric@illinois.gov.

