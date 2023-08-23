ALTON - Four hours, 19 food trucks, 5,000 people. This is what you can expect at Alton’s Food Truck Festival from 4–8 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Alton Amphitheater.

The Food Truck Festival is a favorite for local foodies. Attendees have the chance to try new dishes, support small businesses and enjoy a fun Saturday in Alton.

“It’s just great to see so many people having a great time on the riverfront,” Dan Herkert said. “I’m biased, but we’ve got the best riverfront in the country…and it’s only going to get better.”

Herkert is the chair of the Alton Amphitheater Committee, which partners with Sauce Magazine to organize the festival. Sauce Magazine promotes restaurants and sponsors food events across the Metro East. Herkert noted that their work has encouraged many food trucks to return to Alton’s festival every year because the event is so successful.

There are currently 19 food trucks lined up, though this number might increase. Almost every truck will sell out. This is the ninth year of the Alton Food Truck Festival, and the Amphitheater expects around 5,000 attendees from all over the Greater St. Louis region.

“I would urge people to get there a little early,” Herkert added. “The lines usually fill in pretty quick, and you want to get around and look at all the menus and decide which line you want to get in. Last year, we were successful enough and the weather was absolutely perfect, [so] we had lines 15, 20 deep at every truck for almost the entire four hours.”

Some people decide to tailgate the festival or bring their own tents and chairs. There will be cold drinks available for purchase, and the band Push the Limit will play throughout the afternoon.

Herkert pointed out that while the festival ends at 8 p.m., there are several other events happening in Alton this weekend, including the Alton Marina’s 27th anniversary party. He added that the festival is a fun day for everyone in Alton because attendees will often go on to spend money at other restaurants or businesses downtown.

“Once they hit the food trucks, they go out to our local businesses, our bars,” Herkert explained. “They might eat early at the food truck and then grab some late-night food at one of our local restaurants. One year, you couldn’t get into our local restaurants because there were so many people in Alton.”

To him, this is a sign of success — and a lot of fun. Herkert added that he loves to see all the people who come out to support the town and enjoy a fun day together. As the Amphitheater gears up for more big events in the coming weeks, you can check out their official website or Facebook page to stay up to date.

“These are hell weeks, because it’s nonstop,” Herkert laughed. But the Food Truck Festival? “It’s got to be the most popular event we have every year. We’re excited.”



Saturday's Food Truck Lineup:

