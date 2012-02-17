Alton, IL – February 17, 2012 – The Riverbender.com Community Center is opening its doors to all ages on Sunday, February 26 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Center has previously focused on programming geared towards teens ranging from grades 6 through 12, and now Family Play Days will give all ages a chance to enjoy all the fun and games Center offers.

"Family Play Days will be an opportunity for Mom and Dad, and maybe even Grandma and Grandpa to take a break from the normal routine and enjoy some quality time with the kids," commented John Hentrich, Executive Director of the Center. "We’re offering a few hours for the whole family to take a break from their normal routine and enjoy some quality fun time at the Center, whether they’re ages one or 81."

Admission is $5 per person, children under age 5 are free, as well as parent or guardian. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

All ages will have access to all the games of the Center which include pool tables, foosball, darts, air hockey, pinball, table tennis, pop-a-shot, PS3, Wii, Xbox, Xbox Kinect, Play Station Move, Guitar Hero, Forza Racing, DanceDance Revolution, and a variety of board games or watch Treasure Buddies in the Center's movie theater. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase at the Center’s concession stand as well.

"Family Play Days will be staffed by volunteers as dances are, and we are always looking to grow our volunteer base," Hentrich added. “Volunteers can sign up by visiting our website www.riverbender.com/communitycenter or by calling the Center at (618)465-9850, ext. 212.”

Additional Family Play Days have been scheduled for March 11, March 25 and April 22 and future dates will be announced soon.

The Riverbender.com Community Center is a 15,000 square foot facility on three levels offering a safe place for teens to hang out with their friends or make new ones, where kids can be themselves without bullying or intimidation from others. The focus of the Center is to provide youth the chance to experiment with new ideas, games, and activities like art and music and avoid at-risk behaviors and negative peer pressure.

For further information email michelle@riverbender.com or call (618)465-9850 ext. 212. The Riverbender.com Community Center is located 200 W. 3rd Street in downtown Alton. www.riverbender.com/communitycenter.

