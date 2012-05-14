Fun Day at Ss. Peter and Paul School Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The annual “Fun Day” at Ss. Peter and Paul School was held on May 11, 2012. Throughout the day, students took part in several activities: games, face painting, arts and crafts, and a program at the end of the day featuring The Mad Scientist. Students were treated to lunch by Johnson’s Corner, cotton candy, and balloon animals. Louie, the St. Louis Blues mascot also paid a visit. This activity is sponsored by the Parent Organization. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip