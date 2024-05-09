PONTOON BEACH - Pontoon Beach was rocking at the Winter League Indoor Soccer Finals on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

The Field Sports Complex, managed by Mercedes and Jose Delgado, had some outstanding competition and every seat in the house was filled throughout the multiple games in the winter league final on April 28. Action began at 2 p.m.

The Athletico San Miguel squad is coached by Jose Luis Maya, and placed second in the Golden Division. In the Golden Championship, Honduras topped Athletico San Miguel 7-1. In the Premier Championship, Deportivo Juvenil won 6-4 over Lobos FC.

At the end of the soccer finals, a big show was presented: "Los Nuevos Cadetes ade Linares" starred in that portion of the event.

Delgado said it was exciting for everyone to see the teams who made the finals.

“We had a very good premier final as one of the teams scored to tie it to take it to shootouts with two seconds left. It was a very exciting match.”

“Everybody seemed to be happy and we concluded the season with a just perfect crowd,” he added. “The place was packed and we couldn’t fit anyone else in there. It was very successful.”

