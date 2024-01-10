National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was celebrated on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, around the country and the Metro East Region.

The day is held each year and helps citizens come together to show their appreciation to their local law enforcement members.

Madison County Chief Deputy Marcos Pulido, Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford, and Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells are all equally moved each year when the public takes a chance to salute officers on this special annual day.

Chief Ford said he feels extremely fortunate to be a part of the law enforcement community.

“I see firsthand how incredibly helpful, brave and dedicated the men and women of law enforcement are. We are human and imperfect but I still believe law enforcement to be the most noble and honorable profession there is.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It is my hope the men and women of the Alton Police Department know just how much I appreciate them and the tough job they do each and every day.”

Ford extended a Happy National Law Enforcement Day to all the officers nationwide.

Chief Wells said law enforcement officers are the everyday heroes who protect and serve their communities with “courage, dedication and integrity.”

“National Law Enforcement Day is a method for those who support law enforcement to express their gratitude for their selfless service and unwavering commitment to keeping communities safe.”

Pulido closed the conversation with local officers about National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day with this special statement: “I am extremely thankful for everyone in the law enforcement family. We notice and appreciate their efforts in protecting our communities while sacrificing so much.

“We are also thankful for the outpouring of support that our communities show in appreciating law enforcement. We see you, we heard you and we use that as fuel to keep pushing forward.”

More like this: